Robert Plant Digs Deep About Collaboration

Bruce Henne | 10-15-2019

Robert Plant

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant recounts his 2013 collaboration with Patty Griffin, "Ohio", on the latest episode of the rocker's podcast series Digging Deep.

Originally featured on Griffin's seventh album, "American Kid", the duet followed her involvement with the Led Zeppelin singer on his 2010 record, "Band Of Joy", and companion concert tour, with the pair becoming a couple for a few years before parting ways.

Plant will celebrate the Digging Deep series with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles box set of the same name on December 13.

The package will include 16 A-sides and rare B-sides as featured in the first two seasons of podcasts, with material spanning three decades of Plant's extensive solo career.

Packaged in a bespoke hardback book, the eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases. Listen to the podcast here.

