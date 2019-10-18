Iron Maiden Announce Final Releases In Reissue Series

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced details for the fourth and final batch of releases in their album reissue series. A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

Due November 22, the series will wrap up with 2003's "Dance Of Death", 2006's "A Matter Of Life And Death", 2010's "The Final Frontier" and 2015's "The Book Of Souls."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially-artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest round this will be "A Matter Of Life And Death."

Issued chronologically in batches of four, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





