The Eagles Add New Hotel California Tour Date

The Eagles have announced that due to popular demand, they have added a third concert at the Forum in Los Angeles to their upcoming Hotel California tour.

The special run of shows will feature the band performing the landmark album in full and joined by an orchestra and choir and then a second set of some of the band's greatest hits.

The new Forum show will be taking place on April 24th, following the previously announced concerts at the venue on April 17th and 18th. The tour will launch with two nights at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on February 7th and 8th.

The trek will include two nights in several cities including New York City at Madison Square Garden, Dallas at the American Airlines Center, Houston at the Toyota Center, and San Francisco, CA at the Chase Center. See the dates below:

2/7/2020 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

2/8/2020 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

2/14/2020 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2/15/2020 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2/29/2020 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/1/2020 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/6/2020 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/7/2020 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

4/11/2020 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

4/12/2020 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

4/17/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

4/18/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum





