The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

Bruce Henne | 10-23-2019

(hennemusic) The Eagles have added more dates to their spring 2020 Hotel California US tour. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will deliver full album performances of the group's 1976 classic with the help of an orchestra and choir alongside a greatest hits set for the run, which will open in Atlanta, GA on February 7.


Following news this past week that The Eagles announced a February 11 stop in Atlanta and an April 24 event in Los Angeles as part of a three-night run in each city comes word that the group have expanded a New York visit with a third concert at Madison Square Garden on February 18, and added events in Denver, CO and Saint Paul, MN.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows will go on sale to the general public this week. The Eagles debuted the new stage show for the 2020 series during a recent round of concerts in Las Vegas, NV. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

