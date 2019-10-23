Karyn Crisis Hoping To Give Fans Live Gospel Of The Witches

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches are gearing to release their sophomore album "Covenant" on Halloween (October 31st) and Karyn says that she is hoping to support the effort with live performances.

antiMusic's Morley Seaver caught up with Karyn to discuss the new album and during the chat he asked ,"You did some live shows to promote 'Salem's Wounds' but as we know, anything resembling a full-fledged tour is a strain financially. Are there any plans to hit the stage for 'Covenant'?"

She responded, "There are. We've actually been rehearsing. We've almost got the final members locked in, We're really excited about it. Whether it will be a tour or just select shows, we really want to do things exactly right. Which means on stage we want to offer an atmosphere. It's not just going to be us there in our regular clothes. We want to offer an atmosphere that matches the songs. We're working on a set that marries some of the first album and second album together.

"It's very, very exciting. Davide and Fabian and I have been rehearsing with our bass player and are about the bring the other members in to get ready for some live shows. It's not just something that we want to do. We're working really, really hard to make it happen. Again because of financial and logistic reasons, it's hard.

"Although there are a lot of people that email me and show support but I don't think that many people know about us. Even when we were on Century Media, we really didn't have a lot of media support. It was you...lovely you (laughs) and some other wonderful people who were fans of the music but for some reasons a lot of the interviews we did never got posted or reviews about the record didn't get put on the website.

"So it's really hard to say that a tour would be viable unless we can find someone who wants to take us along. But we're definitely very hungry to play shows." Read the full interview here.





