Jimi Hendrix Streams Foxy Lady from 1969 NYE Performance

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team are streaming audio of a New Year's Eve 1969 performance of his classic track, "Foxy Lady", with the Band Of Gypsys as the latest preview to the November 22 release of a new box set entitled "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts."

The 5CD package delivers over two dozen live tracks by Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles that have either never before been released commercially or have been newly-pressed and newly-remixed for the 2019 set.

The group performed four concerts over the course of two evenings - December 31, 1969 and January 1, 1970 - to introduce the lineup to fans at the famed Manhattan venue.

The original 1970 Band of Gypsys album was edited and sequenced from songs performed during the two Fillmore sets on January 1, 1970. Subsequent collections mined more material from each of the performances with significant portions of live recordings from those nights sitting unreleased for almost half a century ... until now.

Produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts" will also see an 8LP vinyl release on December 13. Stream the song and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

Jimi Hendrix Live Band Of Gypsys Box Set Announced

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special

Jimi Hendrix Producer Goes Behind The Scenes For Electric Ladyland

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

Jimi Hendrix 'Lover Man' Video Released

More Jimi Hendrix News



