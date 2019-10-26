Rush's Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of November US dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s. Lee's week-long series will begin in Seattle, WA on November 1 before the rocker heads to Denver, Phoenix and Austin for more in-store events.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" for Geddy to personalize; no Rush memorabilia will be signed. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

No Rush Do-overs For Geddy Lee

The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam

Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

Rush Icon Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour

Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

More Geddy Lee News



