.

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 10-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Geddy Lee

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of November US dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s. Lee's week-long series will begin in Seattle, WA on November 1 before the rocker heads to Denver, Phoenix and Austin for more in-store events.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" for Geddy to personalize; no Rush memorabilia will be signed. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rush's Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour Dates

No Rush Do-overs For Geddy Lee

The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam

Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

Rush Icon Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour

Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

More Geddy Lee News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album- Guns N' Roses Ex Announces Free Halloween Bash- The Damned Losing Member- AC/DC Singer Previews Billy Joel Episode- more


Reviews
Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Won't Play Full Van Halen Album

Guns N' Roses Ex Announces Free Halloween Bash

The Damned Losing Member After Sunday's Show

AC/DC Previews Billy Joel's A Life On The Road

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Cover

Jimi Hendrix Streams Foxy Lady from 1969 NYE Performance

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.