Jeff Lynne's ELO Release 'Time Of Our Life' Video

(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO are streaming a video for "Time Of Our Life", the new single from their forthcoming album, "From Out Of Nowhere", ahead of its release on November 1.

The track "is a celebration song about the day we played at Wembley Stadium (in June of 2017), which was sold out and beautiful, the crowd was fantastic," explains Lynne in a new video. "This is a song just reflecting that day; it's real upbeat ... and you do get the feel of just how much fun it was."

The concert appearance before 60,000 fans in London resulted in the live package, "Wembley Or Bust." "From Out Of Nowhere" marks the follow-up to Lynne's 2015 album, "Alone In The Universe."

"Time Of Our Life" follows the set's title track as the second song issued ahead of the project, which sees Lynne performing all of the instruments and vocals on the record, save for some percussion by engineer Steve Jay. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

