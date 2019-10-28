Metallica Share Video Of Tour Debut Of 1996 Rarity

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1996 track, "The Outlaw Torn", from an August 25 concert at Palastzelt Maimarktgelande in Mannheim, Germany.

The event saw the WorldWired tour debut of the closing song on the band's sixth album, "Load", which was last featured during a show in 2011. The Mannheim date - which marked the final concert of the summer European leg of Metallica's ongoing tour - was followed by a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony at the opening of the new Chase Center in San Francisco last month, as captured in the concert film "S&M2."

The project's October 9 debut in cinemas worldwide was so successful that more screenings have been scheduled to take place on October 30; full details are available at metallica.film.

Following the orchestral concerts, Metallica announced that frontman James Hetfield had re-entered rehab for addiction issues, which caused the cancellation of a series of dates in Australia and New Zealand this fall. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





