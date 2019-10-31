Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Journey icon Neal Schon and blues star Joe Bonamassa joined one another for special jams at two shows in Las Vegas earlier this week and one of those performances has been shared online.

Both Journey and Bonamassa had shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas this week, with Joe taking the stage with Journey to exchange leads for their classic hit "Lovin' Touchin' Sqeezin'" on October 26th.

The next night when Bonamassa performed at the venue, Schon joined him for a jam of the B.B. King song "Nobody Love Me But My Mother." Watch that jam here.





