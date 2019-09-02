Mars Red Sky Release 'The Proving Ground' Video

Stoner rockers Mars Red Sky have released a music video for their track "The Proving Ground". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Task Eternal", which will be released on September 27th.

The band filmed the video Monteton castle in the South of France with director Seb Antonine, who previously worked with the group on their short movie "Alien Grounds" and "The Light Beyond" video.

Frontman Julien Pras tells more about the video: "The Proving Grounds is where Michael Connelly's character Mickey Haller makes his case before The Gods Of Guilt.

"In this song we are alternately the jury and the accused, overwhelmed by a torrent of alarming news feed, desperate to seek justice and anxious to escape a looming disaster. Hence the temptation of reaching out to the skies, board a spacecraft and take off, or travel in time to fix what can be fixed." Watch the video here





Related Stories

More Mars Red Sky News

Share this article



