The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

The Ghost Inside have announced that they will be playing their first European comeback show next summer, which will be the first since the band's tragic 2015 tour bus accident.

The band made their return to the stage following the crash last month when they launched their first comeback show in Los Angeles. Now they have announced that they will be a headliner at next year's Full Force Festival in Germany.

They had this to say, "The first stop of 2020 that we can share with you will be Full Force Festival in Germany! This will be our only performance in mainland Europe for the year. When we talked about what places were most important for us to try to get back to at least one more time, Germany was at the top of the list.

"Our fans there have welcomed us with open arms time after time and always made us feel at home, and Full Force especially marked some major milestones for TGI.

"When they approached us to play their festival, they totally understood that The Ghost Inside isn't just showing up to play songs but to share an incredible experience that is much bigger than just the music. So we are beyond excited to team up with Full Force and we'll see you next summer!"





