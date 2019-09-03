Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project

It has been over a decade since Myles Kennedy got together with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Jason Bonham, but he says that he does not believe the intention was to become Led Zeppelin with a new singer, but instead to be a new project.

Led Zeppelin famously staged a rare one-off reunion in December of 2007 to perform at a tribute concert for Atlantic Records executive Ahmet Ertegun at the O2 Arena in London.

Following the show, Page, Jones and Bonham wanted to work together again and invited the Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman to London the next year to work on music.

They reportedly did two sessions together but it ended there. Kennedy was asked about the experience during a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar and he responded, "It was originally gonna be like a project. I don't think they were going to call it Led Zeppelin.

"But just the fact that the people who were involved were, you know, former members of Led Zeppelin, was pretty, pretty heavy and certainly carried a lot of gravity. In a good way.

"So when I got that call and have the opportunity to fly to London and hang with those guys, it was obviously a dream come true. That happened over 10 years ago and I still have to pinch myself and ask myself: 'Did that actually happen?'. [Laughs] It seems so far fetched in a lot of ways.

"It was definitely one of the highlights of my musical career, without a shadow of a doubt."





