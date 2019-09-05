Jeff Loomis Guests On Track From Corey Glover's New Supergroup

Legendary Living Colour frontman Corey Glover's new supergroup Disciples Of Verity have shared a new track called "Worthy" that features a guest appearance from Nevermore and Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Pragmatic Sanction". Corey Glover had this to say about the new track, "No matter what you go through as long as you're breathing and still here to see another day, it is another chance.

"Being worthy though, that is the rub you are always trying to figure out. The heart and mind play against each other. Your mind may says you aren't good enough, but your heart knows you are worthy. That said, I am here for a reason. I am 'WORTHY'"

Disciples Of Verity also features George Pond and Danny Puma of Negative Sky fame, former God Forbid drummer Corey Pierce and Sekond Skyn's Mark Monjoy. Watch the lyric video here.





