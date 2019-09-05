.

Jeff Loomis Guests On Track From Corey Glover's New Supergroup

09-05-2019
Disciples Of Verity

Legendary Living Colour frontman Corey Glover's new supergroup Disciples Of Verity have shared a new track called "Worthy" that features a guest appearance from Nevermore and Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Pragmatic Sanction". Corey Glover had this to say about the new track, "No matter what you go through as long as you're breathing and still here to see another day, it is another chance.

"Being worthy though, that is the rub you are always trying to figure out. The heart and mind play against each other. Your mind may says you aren't good enough, but your heart knows you are worthy. That said, I am here for a reason. I am 'WORTHY'"

Disciples Of Verity also features George Pond and Danny Puma of Negative Sky fame, former God Forbid drummer Corey Pierce and Sekond Skyn's Mark Monjoy. Watch the lyric video here.


Related Stories


Jeff Loomis Guests On Track From Corey Glover's New Supergroup

More Disciples Of Verity News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film- Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour- Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Bob Seger Adds Final Dates To Farewell Tour

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First'

Michael Monroe Releases 'Last Train To Tokyo' Video

Dead & Company Add Dates To Fall Tour

Led Zeppelin Return Home In New Video Series Episode

Singled Out: Watch Me Breathe's Don't Think I Haven't Thought About It

Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.