Led Zeppelin Return Home In New Video Series Episode

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin rock a UK tour in June 1969 in support of their self-titled debut album in the latest episode of its 50th anniversary video history series.

After wrapping up a six-week series of North American dates with a pair of concerts at New York's Fillmore East at the end of May, the group began an 11-show trek in Birmingham on June 13.

The UK run notably included a performance for French TV when the group arrived in Paris for a June 19 filming of the "Tous En Scène" program that would mark the band's final ever television appearance. A portion of this footage is available on the official "Led Zeppelin" DVD that was released in 2003.

The band would perform five times in London during the series, which concluded with a pair of June 29 gigs at the Royal Albert Hall. Led Zeppelin would continue to support their album debut with more North American concerts over the summer as they continued to record new music for their second record, which would surface a few months later. Watch the episode and the "Communication Breakdown" and "Dazed And Confused" TV performance here.

