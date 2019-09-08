.

Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'

09-08-2019
Motorhead

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming video of a classic 1979 performance of "Stay Clean", as the latest preview to the October 25 release of an expanded, deluxe 40th anniversary edition of their second album, "Overkill."

Along with "Bomber", the two records will be released individually and as part of a collectors box set entitled "1979." The collection includes remasters of both projects, two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the '79 tour, and "The Rest Of '79" vinyl featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks.

Encased in a black biker jacket box, the package also features a 40-page period-accurate "music magazine" featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era, the "No Class" seven-inch single with gatefold art, the "Bomber" tour program, an "Overkill" sheet music book and a '79 badge set.

Material for the 2019 reissues was compiled by access to the band's extensive private archives, receiving the assistance of key people who were part of their '79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices, as well as consultations with super fans. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'

Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online

Motorhead Announce Box Set And Deluxe Reissues

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

More Motorhead News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lou Gramm Says More Foreigner Reunion Jams Planned- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall- Muse Celebrating 20 Years With 'Origin' Box Set- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Lou Gramm Says More Foreigner Reunion Jams Planned

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

Muse Celebrating 20 Years With 'Origin' Box Set

The Beatles Stream 2019 Mix Of 'Abby Road' Classic

Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'

Tom Keifer Shares New Song 'Touching The Divine'

Otherwise Announce New Album Under Mascot

Singled Out: Another Crush's Hope You're Happy



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.