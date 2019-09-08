Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming video of a classic 1979 performance of "Stay Clean", as the latest preview to the October 25 release of an expanded, deluxe 40th anniversary edition of their second album, "Overkill."

Along with "Bomber", the two records will be released individually and as part of a collectors box set entitled "1979." The collection includes remasters of both projects, two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the '79 tour, and "The Rest Of '79" vinyl featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks.

Encased in a black biker jacket box, the package also features a 40-page period-accurate "music magazine" featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era, the "No Class" seven-inch single with gatefold art, the "Bomber" tour program, an "Overkill" sheet music book and a '79 badge set.

Material for the 2019 reissues was compiled by access to the band's extensive private archives, receiving the assistance of key people who were part of their '79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices, as well as consultations with super fans. Watch the video here.

