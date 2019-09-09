The Early November Share 'Ave Maria' Video

The Early November have released a video for their new track "Ave Maria". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Lilac", which is set to be released on September 27th..

The band had this to say about the new track "It's about being told things are impossible. Often times people will tell you things aren't realistic and not to try because of some inadequacies they feel.

"This song is about ignoring all of that and pushing on. Reaching the goal isn't the point but going for it is." Watch the brand new music video for the song here.



The Early November will be supporting the release with a fall headline tour featuring support from Have Mercy and OWEL. The month-long run kicks off on September 13th in College Park, with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and more. It concludes with a hometown show in Philadelphia on October 19th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and available at www.theearlynovembermusic.net.



Enders produced the album at his LumberYard Recording Studio. He had this to say about the record,. "A lot of the songs came from avoiding that comfort zone of a very sad guitar line, and going to a completely different instrument-like starting with strings or piano or sometimes a beat.

"I tend to hang on to those very droney tones, so rethinking the way songs could be put together made everything pop a little bit more."





Related Stories

The Early November Stream 'I Dissolve'

More The Early November News

Share this article



