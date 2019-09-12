.

Iron Maiden Star Rocks With Tribute Band

Bruce Henne | 09-12-2019

Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Drummer Nicko McBrain joined the Iron Maiden tribute band Iron Tribe for a pair of songs during an August 18 show at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, TN, and the group are sharing video from the event online.

McBrain sat in for versions of the band's 1982 classic, "Run To The Hills", and 1983's "Flight Of Icarus" during the evening; the drummer and fellow bandmates Steve Harris and Adrian Smith were on hand at the club the night before their concert at the city's Bridgestone Arena as part of The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

"IRON MAIDEN CAME TO OUR SHOW!," posted Iron Tribe on social media. "We had an epic night playing the 'Night Before Maiden' show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville on Aug 18, 2019. Special guests in attendance included Steve Harris of Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden and Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest. AND Nicko McBrain got up and played some songs with Iron Tribe!

"What an epic night. We are honored that Iron Maiden came to our show beyond words. Steve Harris stayed for our entire show. Thank you to everybody who came out. We exceeded capacity at the Hard Rock with 390 people in attendance. I hope all of you that were waiting to get in got to come in eventually. We love you all and you all ROCK! You shared our greatest night as a band with us."

Iron Tribe features Steve Libby on vocals, Don Carr and Keith Smith on guitars, Wendi Phillips on bass, and Patrick Nickell on drums. Watch video of jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Iron Maiden Star Rocks With Tribute Band

