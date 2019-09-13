Slash Releases New Performance Video

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a performance video of their 2018 track, "The Call Of The Wild", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

The tune was the opening song on the band's "Living The Dream" album; produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the record debuted at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.

The project marked Slash's fourth solo album and third studio record with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Due September 20, "Living The Dream Tour" captures the group in concert earlier this year at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Watch the video here.

