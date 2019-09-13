.

Slash Releases New Performance Video

Bruce Henne | 09-13-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slash

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a performance video of their 2018 track, "The Call Of The Wild", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

The tune was the opening song on the band's "Living The Dream" album; produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the record debuted at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.

The project marked Slash's fourth solo album and third studio record with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Due September 20, "Living The Dream Tour" captures the group in concert earlier this year at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Slash Releases New Performance Video

Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

Slash Previews Living The Dream Tour Release

Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package

Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight

More Slash News

Slash Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Passed Away This Morning- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year- Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music- Ghost Debut Video- more


Reviews
Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Eddie Money Passed Away This Morning

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year

Alice Cooper Reveals 'Detroit City 2020' Lyric Video

Slash Releases New Performance Video

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

The Wizards Of Winter Release 'Handel's Torch' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.