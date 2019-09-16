.

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

K. Wiggins | 09-16-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

David Lee Roth surprised fans last week with the announcement of a Las Vegas Residency early next year and during an interview to promote the shows he sidestepped a question about Eddie Van Halen's health.

The iconic guitarist was treated for tongue cancer almost two decades ago. Roth sat down with Phoenix radio station KSLX and was asked about the status of the band and hinted at an issue with Eddie.

He replied"I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I'm not sure what's happening with Ed, but he's probably not gonna answer the bell this time. And it's not my place to guess. But we've been in touch. The fellows who I'm working with in terms of my road crew and the amps come from Van Halen."

Roth was then asked if Eddie Van Halen is dealing with a health issue and he responded, "I hear all the same rumors that you do and it's not my place to guess."


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance

Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Van Halen Legend Takes A Look Back

Van Halen Had Trouble With Each Other On Last Tour

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance

More Van Halen News

Van Halen Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home- David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question- The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years- more


Reviews
The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Ghost Live Debut New Songs At North American Tour Launch

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.