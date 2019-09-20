.

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Michael Angulia | 09-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Led Zeppelin

AXS TV have shared a preview clip of their week's "Brian Johnson: A Life on the Road", which will feature the legendary AC/DC frontman interviewing Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant.

The episode will air this Sunday (September 22) at 9pE. Plant looked back at the early days of Led Zeppelin the preview clip. He said, "I suppose Cream, The Grateful Dead, the white blues thing was kickin' in. And you had that great west coast thing going on with Jefferson Airplane and stuff. You had a sub-culture develop, and we kind of attached ourselves to that.

"We didn't have any social statements to make. We weren't visionaries, in that sense. But we were, still by our age, at the time, still part of that huge movement of energy."

"I think for all of us, it was just serendipity that you could actually have four people... I mean me and Bonzo had played a lot together. Jimmy and John had been in various bands but they were session guys, and they were pretty well heeled, you know, pretty hot on the scene. But it didn't matter to me and Bonzo, all we wanted to do was get a square meal." Watch the clip below:


Related Stories


AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Releasing 'The Anthology' This Fall

Led Zeppelin Return Home In New Video Series Episode

Led Zeppelin With New Singer Was Meant As New Project

Thunder Stream Led Zeppelin Cover From New Greatest Hits

Led Zeppelin Look Back At II

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Reflects On Going Solo

Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video

More Led Zeppelin News

Led Zeppelin Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act- AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview- Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

Depeche Mode Film Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.