Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

Between The Buried And Me will be releasing a special 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of their fifth studio album "The Great Misdirect" on November 22nd.

The Craft Recordings reissue will feature the album newly remixed and remastered and will be offered in a shardard black vinyl LP version and the band's official store will be offering a special edition color vinyl version (disc one in translucent orange and disc two in opaque white).

Frontman Tommy Rogers had this to say about the record,, "The Great Misdirect was, in my opinion, one of our greatest achievements up until this point. We really started to hone-in on our more experimental, adventurous sound and showed the world that we are very comfortable in our own musical skin.

"As a group, we came together in a new way and created a genuine album that holds up a decade later. Now, I'm very excited to have it re-mixed by Jamie King and hear how far we have all come. Hopefully, our fans will enjoy the new mix as we have." See the tracklisting below:

Side A:

1. Mirrors (3.38)

2. Obfuscation (9:15)

Side B:

1. Disease, Injury, Madness (11:13)

Side C:

1. Fossil Genera (A Feed From Cloud Mountains) (12:11)

2. Desert of Song (5.34)

Side D:

1. Swim To The Moon (17.54)





