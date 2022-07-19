Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour

Trivium have announced that they will be launching a North American headline trek this fall that will be called the Deadmen and Dragons Tour and will feature support from Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.
They will be launching the tour on October 2nd in Boise, ID at the Revolution Concert House + Event Center and will conclude the run on November 10th in Los Angeles at The Wiltern. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am local time.
Matt Heafy had this to say, "Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 - on the impeccable self-titled album - showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal - at times beautiful - passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."
Corey Beaulieu shared, "We're excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill. It's been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again."
Paolo Gregoletto added, "Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill.
"I think it's always a testament to a band's sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it - doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it's all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of 'Rainbow in the Dark,' so do not miss their set!" See the dates below:
10/2 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center
10/3 - Portland, OR - Roseland
10/4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
10/6 - Calgary, AB - MacHall
10/8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings
10/9 - St. Paul, MN - MYTH
10/11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10/12 - Chicago, IL - Radius
10/14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Hall
10/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10/16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/18 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
10/30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/5 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
11/8 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
11/9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Trivium's Heafy Shares 'Kagutsuchi' Video From Ibaraki Project
Trivium Matt Heafy Shares First Ibaraki Song and Video
Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up For New Song
Matt Heafy Helped Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover 2021 In Review
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour
Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert
Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau
Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates
Liam Gallagher And Eminem Premieres Lead AXS TV's 90s Bad Boy Block
Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'
Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'