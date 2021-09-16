Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Between The Buried And Me have announced that bassist Dan Briggs has tested positive for Covid-19 and that has forced him to sit out the remaining shows on the band's current tour.
The band broke the news via social media on Wednesday (September 15th) with the following message, "Well, we ALMOST defied the odds and made it through this tour with no issues. Unfortunately, and in spite of taking every feasible precaution possible, Dan tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19 after our Fort Lauderdale show. His symptoms are mild, and he will be fine. The rest of us tested negative and have tested negative each day since. Obviously, this means Dan will miss tonight's show in Nashville and the two shows in Charlotte.
"It's worth mentioning, however, that the Danimal is a beast untamable by any earthly mechanism and he refused to let this misfortune prevent his sonic thunder from being on full display. So, while quarantined in his hotel room, this savage monster recorded all of his bass and keyboard tracks for the entire set. While you will not see him on stage, you will no doubt bear witness to the aural splendor of his virtuosic bass guitar stylings.
"We apologize to all our wonderful fans for this hiccup, but we are committed to honoring our commitment to y'all by playing these shows, so long as we can safely do so without jeopardizing anyone's well-being. Stay safe, and we hope to see y'all at the gigs!"
Between The Buried And Me Premiere 'The Future Is Behind Us' Video
Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'
Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single
Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates
Between The Buried And Me Plan Two Free Livestream Shows
Between The Buried And Me Postpone 20th Anniversary Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue
Between The Buried And Me Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue
News > Between The Buried And Me
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'
Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour
Can't Swim Deliver 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All' Video
Rush's Geddy Lee Receives APJ Lifetime Achievement Award
Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video
Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book
Lorne Behrman Tackles Child Sexual Abuse With New Single 'Sandcastles'