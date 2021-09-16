Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Between The Buried And Me have announced that bassist Dan Briggs has tested positive for Covid-19 and that has forced him to sit out the remaining shows on the band's current tour.

The band broke the news via social media on Wednesday (September 15th) with the following message, "Well, we ALMOST defied the odds and made it through this tour with no issues. Unfortunately, and in spite of taking every feasible precaution possible, Dan tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19 after our Fort Lauderdale show. His symptoms are mild, and he will be fine. The rest of us tested negative and have tested negative each day since. Obviously, this means Dan will miss tonight's show in Nashville and the two shows in Charlotte.

"It's worth mentioning, however, that the Danimal is a beast untamable by any earthly mechanism and he refused to let this misfortune prevent his sonic thunder from being on full display. So, while quarantined in his hotel room, this savage monster recorded all of his bass and keyboard tracks for the entire set. While you will not see him on stage, you will no doubt bear witness to the aural splendor of his virtuosic bass guitar stylings.

"We apologize to all our wonderful fans for this hiccup, but we are committed to honoring our commitment to y'all by playing these shows, so long as we can safely do so without jeopardizing anyone's well-being. Stay safe, and we hope to see y'all at the gigs!"

Related Stories

Between The Buried And Me Premiere 'The Future Is Behind Us' Video

Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'

Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single

Between The Buried And Me Announce Summer Tour Dates

Between The Buried And Me Plan Two Free Livestream Shows

Between The Buried And Me Postpone 20th Anniversary Tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue

Between The Buried And Me Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

News > Between The Buried And Me