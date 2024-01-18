Between The Buried And Me Announce The Colors Experience Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Between The Buried And Me have announced 'The Colors Experience Tour', a unique US concert series that promises a journey through two of their most revered albums. In a thrilling showcase of their musical evolution, the band will perform their critically acclaimed albums 'Colors' and 'Colors II' in their entirety, spanning two consecutive nights in each city.
On the first night of each stop, fans will be treated to a full performance of 'Colors', the 2007 album that redefined the band's sound and set a new benchmark in their career. The second night shifts focus to the band's more recent triumph, 'Colors II', a spiritual successor to the original that encapsulates the band's continued growth and creative exploration. Between The Buried And Me will be joined by special guests, The Acacia Strain for all shows.
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 19th from BetweenTheBuriedAndMe.Com. Speaking on the tour announcement the Between The Buried And Me share: "In 2007, we released what would become the most pivotal record in our career, Colors. What was originally intended to be a dice-rolling exploration of creative curiosity, ultimately became the foundation on which we would build upon for years to come. It seemed only fitting that in 2021, we would pay homage to those magical days and release Colors' spiritual successor, Colors II. The exercise of drawing a picture from the past onto a fresh new palette of inspiration proved to be immensely gratifying, and one that we are so very proud of. What a tremendous privilege it is to be able to present both of these records to you live, in their entirety. So join us, as we build a bridge from the past to present, one long ass f***ed up song at a time,"
'The Colors Experience Tour' is more than just a series of concerts - it's a celebration of Between The Buried And Me's legacy, an immersive experience into their innovative world. Tickets for this unique tour are expected to be in high demand, as fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness these two monumental albums performed live back-to-back.
The Colors Experience 2024
Mar 07: Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Mar 08: Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Mar 09: Baltimore, MD - The Recher
Mar 10: Baltimore, MD - The Recher
Mar 12: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Mar 13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bow
Mar 14: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Mar 15: Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Mar 16: NYC, NY - Webster Hall
Mar 17: NYC, NY - Webster Hall
Mar 18: Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Mar 20: Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Mar 21: Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
Mar 23: Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
Mar 24: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Mar 25: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Mar 26: Nashville, TN - Basement East
Mar 27: Nashville, TN - Basement East
Mar 29: Dallas, TX - Trees
Mar 30: Dallas, TX - Trees
Mar 31: San Antonio, TX - Vibes
Apr 01: San Antonio, TX - Vibes
Apr 03: Denver, CO - Summit
Apr 04: Denver, CO - Summit
Apr 06: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Apr 07: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Apr 08: Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
Apr 09: Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
Apr 11: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Apr 12: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Apr 13: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Apr 14: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Apr 15: Seattle, WA - The Croc
Apr 16: Seattle, WA - The Croc
