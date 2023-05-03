.

Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations

Michael Angulia | 05-03-2023

Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring has shared a statement addressing the anonymous allegations that recently surfaced online against him and sharing that he will be sitting out the band's upcoming tour.

He shared, "I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit. I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.

"These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery. I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour.

"With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family.

"Thank you."

The band shared in a separate social media post, "Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a session guitarist filling in at all scheduled dates."

