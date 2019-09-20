Depeche Mode Film Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Depeche Mode have announced that their new concert film and feature length documentary, "Spirits In The Forest", will be screened in movie theaters across the globe on November 21st.

For one night only, fans in over 70s countries will be able to watch the award-winning filmmaker and long-time artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn directed film in cinamas.

Dave Gahan had this to say, "I'm exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It's amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans."

Martin Gore added, "In today's world of turmoil and divisiveness, music really can be a force for good and can bring people together." Find more details, including how to get tickets, here.





