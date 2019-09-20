.

The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Darkness

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a video for "Heart Explodes", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Easter Is Cancelled," which is due October 4th.

"Uncertain times call for the grandest of gestures," says the band. "We are entirely pleased to announce that we will encircle the world with the wings of inclusivity, by performing our new magnum opus, 'Easter Is Cancelled', in full, at ludicrous volume, on our upcoming tour FOR YOUR EARS AND MINDS! But that's not all! For in addition, we will also be performing all your favourite hits in a subsequent set.

"To celebrate this glorious news, we have released a brand spanking new video for 'Heart Explodes' with footage captured on our recent tour with Ed Sheeran. Come with us people - let's fly to a future worth living in..."

Produced by guitarist Dan Hawkins, "Easter Is Cancelled" marks the UK outfit's sixth studio set and the follow-up to 2017's "Pinewood Smile", which was a Top 10 project in their homeland.

"Easter Is Cancelled" will be released digitally and via standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited-edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette.

The Darkness will support the album with a tour of the UK and Ireland that will begin in Cork, Ireland on November 25 and wrap up with a December 20 gig in London before the group takes a break for the seasonal holidays; they'll return to live action for a month-long series of European concerts that will start in Strasbourg, France on January 25. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Video

The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Lyric Video

The Darkness Announce UK And European Tour

The Darkness Stream Live Version Of 'Christmas Time'

The Darkness Stream Song From Live At Hammersmith

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

More The Darkness News

The Darkness Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act- AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview- Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

Depeche Mode Film Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.