The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Video

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a video for "Heart Explodes", the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Easter Is Cancelled," which is due October 4th.

"Uncertain times call for the grandest of gestures," says the band. "We are entirely pleased to announce that we will encircle the world with the wings of inclusivity, by performing our new magnum opus, 'Easter Is Cancelled', in full, at ludicrous volume, on our upcoming tour FOR YOUR EARS AND MINDS! But that's not all! For in addition, we will also be performing all your favourite hits in a subsequent set.

"To celebrate this glorious news, we have released a brand spanking new video for 'Heart Explodes' with footage captured on our recent tour with Ed Sheeran. Come with us people - let's fly to a future worth living in..."

Produced by guitarist Dan Hawkins, "Easter Is Cancelled" marks the UK outfit's sixth studio set and the follow-up to 2017's "Pinewood Smile", which was a Top 10 project in their homeland.

"Easter Is Cancelled" will be released digitally and via standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited-edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette.

The Darkness will support the album with a tour of the UK and Ireland that will begin in Cork, Ireland on November 25 and wrap up with a December 20 gig in London before the group takes a break for the seasonal holidays; they'll return to live action for a month-long series of European concerts that will start in Strasbourg, France on January 25. Watch the video here.

