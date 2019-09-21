Saxon's Biff Byford To Undergo Heart Surgery

Saxon frontman Biff Byford will be undergoing heart surgery this coming week and that has forced the band to postpone their remaining shows for this year.

The frontman of the legendary NWOBHM group broke the news to fans with the following, "As everyone knows now, we are going to have to reschedule some of the shows because I need an operation on my heart which should be happening next week.

"There is nothing more I can say, really. I am just sorry for causing all the disappointment to people's plans for coming to see us. I know people are flying from all over the world to see the shows, but there is nothing I can do, so please wish me luck and send me some good vibes. We have to look positive on this and I will be coming back as strong as before, hopefully."

The band had one show scheduled this week in Stockholm, followed by several shows in October in the UK and one in Germany. They were also scheduled to appear at Forcefest in Mexico City and Knotfest in Columbia in December. Watch a video message from Biff below:





