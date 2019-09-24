.

Brian Setzer Getting Festive With Limited Edition Reissues

Michael Angulia | 09-24-2019

Brian Setzer

Brian Setzer has announced that he will be releasing special limited edition red & white and green & white 12" vinyl versions of two classic Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas albums.

The special edition versions of Dig That Crazy Christmas and Boogie Woogie Christmas are set to be released on November 8th ahead of Setzer's 16th annual Christmas Rocks! Tour.

Dig That Crazy Christmas will be released as a red and white splatter vinyl LP and Boogie Woogie Christmas will be offered as a 12" green and white splatter vinyl. See the tracklistings below:

Dig That Crazy Christmas:
"Dig That Crazy Santa Claus"
"Angels We Have Heard On High"
"Gettin' In The Mood (For Christmas)"
"White Christmas"
"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"
"'Zat You Santa Claus?"
"Hey Santa!"
"My Favorite Things"
"You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch"
"Coole Yule"
"Jingle Bell Rock"
"Santa Drives A Hot Rod"
"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve"

Boogie Woogie Christmas:
"Jingle Bells"
"Boogie Woogie Santa Claus"
"Winter Wonderland"
"Blue Christmas"
"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"
"Baby It's Cold Outside"
"The Nutcracker Suite"
"(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag"
"Sleigh Ride"
"Run Rudolph Run"
"Cactus Christmas"
"So They Say It's Christmas"
"O Holy Night"
"The Amens"


