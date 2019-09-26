Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Cream legend Ginger Baker is currently hospitalized and is critically ill, according to a social media post shared by his family on Wednesday (September 25th.)

They shared the news with the following tweet, "The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight".

The 80-year-old drummer is best known for the supergroup Cream with guitarist Eric Clapton and bassist Jack Bruce, where all three shared vocal duties.

The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight — Ginger Baker (@GingerBDrums) September 25, 2019





