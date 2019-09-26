.

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

Bruce Henne | 09-26-2019

Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert will bring their Rhapsody tour to Europe and the UK next spring. Inspired by the success of the 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", the five-week, 16-date series will open May 24 in Bologna, Italy and include a five-night stand at London's O2 Arena in June.

"We're back and we're hot," says drummer Roger Taylor. "I can't wait to get back to the UK and Europe," adds Adam Lambert, "we had a blast on our last tour, and I am so excited to bring this new show over there!"


The announcement of new 2020 shows comes on the heels of a recently-completed North American run and on the eve of one of the biggest North American concerts in Queen's history when they will take to the stage as headliners this Saturday, September 28, for this year's annual Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn of New York's Central Park, playing to an expected audience of 60,000.

Tickets for the UK dates on the "Rhapsody" tour go on sale to the general public today, September 25; there are no pre-sales. See the dates and the video trailer here.

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

