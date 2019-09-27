.

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Album 'From Out Of Nowhere'

Michael Angulia | 09-27-2019

ELO

Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "From Out Of Nowhere", on November 1st, and the title song is streaming online.

Lynne performed almost every note of the music on guitars, bass, piano, drums, keyboards and vibes, along with all the lead and layered harmony vocals. Engineer Steve Jay contributed some percussion.

Jeff had this to say about the title cut, "'From Out of Nowhere- that's exactly where it came from. That's the first one I wrote for this album and it's kind of like that." Listen to the track here and see the tracklisting below:

1. From Out Of Nowhere
2. Help Yourself
3. All My Love
4. Down Came The Rain
5. Losing You
6. One More Time
7. Sci-Fi Woman
8. Goin' Out On Me
9. Time Of Our Life
10. Songbird


