.

Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab

K. Wiggins | 09-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica frontman has checked into a treatment program for his addition issues, forcing the band to postpone their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The band broke the news to fans with the following message, "We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

"As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

"We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We'll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.

"All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded."


Related Stories


Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab

Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

Metallica Announce S&M2 Preview Screenings

Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab- Aerosmith Cancel Residency Show After Steven Tyler Loses His Voice- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab

Aerosmith Cancel Residency Show After Steven Tyler Loses His Voice

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

Foo Fighters Cover Arcade Fire And Dead Kennedys

AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

Pink Floyd Stream Unreleased Early Version Of 'High Hopes'

Singled Out: Pushing Veronica's Dead Girl



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.