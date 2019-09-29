.

Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2019

Cream

(hennemusic) The family of former Cream drummer Ginger Baker are sharing an update on the rock legend's status as he remains in hospital with an undisclosed illness.

"UPDATE! Ginger is holding his own & thank you for all your good wishes," shared the family via social media on September 29. "He is receiving visits from close family & very special friends."

Baker's urgent health status was first revealed on September 25: "The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight."

The rocker has faced a number of health issues in recent years, including degenerative osteoarthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


