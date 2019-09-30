Graham Bonnet To Undergo Spinal Surgery

Graham Bonnet has announced that he will be forced to miss the Michael Schenker Fest tour of the UK next spring because he has to have spinal surgery.

Michael Schenker Fest just announced the trek in support of their new album "Revelation", which features the legendary guitarist joined by vocalists he has worked with over the years.

Schenker had this to say, "Michael Schenker Fest will be touring the UK to promote the brand new studio album 'Revelation' in April 2020 as well as celebrating 50 years of Michael Schenker. We will have a fresh set list and there could even be some extra special guests!"

Bonnet announced that he will be unable to take part in the tour because he will be undergoing "spinal surgery next year to alleviate a pinched nerve and the resulting necessary recovery time, he is unable to participate in the recently announced Michael Schenker Fest U.K. tour dates.

His camp added, "The Japan shows are not affected. Graham regrets he is unable to make these shows and will see all the U.K MSF fans next time." See the dates below:

16.04.2020 UK Wolverhampton, KK's Steelmill

17.04.2020 UK Newcastle, O2 City Hall

18.04.2020 UK Leeds, O2 Academy

19.04.2020 UK London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire





