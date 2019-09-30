Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Slipknot shared a statement on social media after Metallica frontman James Hetfield entered a rehab for addiction, forcing the postponement of their upcoming tour Down Under.

Slipknot were sent to join Metallica on the tour of Australia and New Zealand but those plans were put on hold so that Hetfield could seek treatment. Slipknot wrote, "To our Australian and New Zealand fans and family, We only recently heard the news about the tour being postponed, and we are working as quickly as possible to determine next steps.

We will let everyone know as soon as we are able. Of course, our thoughts are with James and Metallica. We wish them nothing but the best. We hope to see you all very soon."

Metallica said in their statement, "We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years.

"He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We'll let you know as soon as we can."





