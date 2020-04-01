.

Atreyu Dedicate New 'Super Hero' Video To Covid-19 Heroes

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2020

Atreyu

Atreyu have released a music video for their song "Super Hero". The track comes from the band's "In Our Wake" album and features guest appearances from Avenged Sevenfold's M.Shadows and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie.

The band had this to say, "Our song 'Super Hero' was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy, and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children.

"The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with. There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms - namely the first responders, medical personnel, and health care workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them." Watch the video below:


Atreyu Dedicate New 'Super Hero' Video To Covid-19 Heroes

