Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy Release 'All In It Together'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-02-2020

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples has released brand new song called "All In It Together" that was not only produced by Jeff Tweedy but features the Wilco star on backing vocals and guitar.

Staples had this to say, "The song speaks to what we're going through now - everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not. "It doesn't matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live...it can still touch you.

"It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness.

"We will get through this but we're going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that."

She will be donating all proceeds from the song to a Chicago area charity that working towards providing seniors with essentials needed to fight Covid-19. Check out the song below:


