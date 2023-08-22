Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples For 'One Drop'

Old Crow Medicine Show have released a new single called "One Drop" featuring Mavis Staples, which comes ahead of their new album Jubilee, out this Friday, August 25.
Ketch Secor said of the new song, "For years Old Crow has always had a song or two on an album striving to sum up the need for a spiritual awakening, a rededication to ideals, and a sing-a-long tune for the campfire's last dying ember.
"This is the latest in our canon of 'songs of a spiritual persuasion,' and, I think, one of our best, due in no small part to the presence of a legend of gospel music and more, the great Mavis Staples.
"Mavis epitomizes a life in roots music and Old Crow can only hope that the next 25 years will bring us, like she is, closer to the true vine." Stream the song below:
