All-Star House Band Announced for 'Mavis Staples 85th: All-Star Birthday Concert'

(EBM) The all-star house band has been announced for Mavis Staples 85th: All-Star Birthday Concert event, featuring Benmont Tench, Greg Leisz, John Michael Bradford, Lenny Castro, Mark Mullins, Nick Ellman, Rick Holmstrom, Terence Higgins, and backup vocalists Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary. The house band will be led by Grammy Award-winning Music Director Don Was.

The house band joins Mavis Staples along with the incredible lineup of performing artists previously announced including Black Pumas, Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Hozier, Jackson Browne, Jeff Tweedy, Keb' Mo', Michael McDonald, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Robert Randolph, Taj Mahal, The War And Treaty, plus unannounced special guests.

A limited number of tickets for this all-star concert on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the YouTube Theater have been made available at http://ticketmaster.com.

Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Mavis is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; a three-time GRAMMY Award winner (and a GRAMMY lifetime achievement award); a chart-topping soul, gospel and R&B pioneer; a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient; named to Rolling Stone's Top 200 Singers of All Time at No. 46; and a Kennedy Center honoree. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration and sang in Barack Obama's White House. Over the past few decades alone, she's collaborated with everyone from Prince and Bob Dylan to Arcade Fire and Bon Iver, blown away countless festivalgoers from Newport Folk and Glastonbury to Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and graced the airwaves on Fallon, Colbert, Ellen, Austin City Limits, Jools Holland and the Grammys.

Related Stories

Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples For 'One Drop'

Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy Release 'All In It Together'

News > Mavis Staples