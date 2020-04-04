Tool Postpone North American Tour

Tool have announced that they have been forced to postpone the remaining dates for their North American spring tour due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The acclaimed group had previous postponed the first half of the tour but have now pushed the back the remaining dates. They had the following to say, "We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in.

"As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.

"Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands." See the full list of postponed headlining dates below::

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6: Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9: Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10: Moline, IL axSlayer Center

June 13: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 19: Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23: San Francisco, CA Chase Center





