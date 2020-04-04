Tool Postpone North American Tour
Tool have announced that they have been forced to postpone the remaining dates for their North American spring tour due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The acclaimed group had previous postponed the first half of the tour but have now pushed the back the remaining dates. They had the following to say, "We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in.
"As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.
"Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands." See the full list of postponed headlining dates below::
April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre
May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 29: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 31: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 2: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
June 4: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
June 6: Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 7: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9: Madison, WI Kohl Center
June 10: Moline, IL axSlayer Center
June 13: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
June 16: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 19: Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
June 22: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
June 23: San Francisco, CA Chase Center
