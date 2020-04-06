Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced that their upcoming Japanese tour this spring has been officially cancelled by local promoters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been informed by our Japanese Promoter, Creativeman Productions, that they are cancelling all their International Artists' shows in Japan up to May 31," says the band. "The Iron Maiden shows will therefore not be taking place in Tokyo on May 19 & 20, and in Osaka on May 22. We send our best wishes to the people of Japan and to all our fans there."

"Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all international artists' shows scheduled up until May 31st 2020 will be either cancelled or postponed," says Creativeman productions in a statement. "Some of the tours during April through May period that have not been officially announced the status yet, will still not happen during the said period. And for those without status, we will soon be able to announce whether it it's cancelled or postponed.

"We are in discussions right now, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused. In any case, please hold on to your tickets, as you will need them for refund.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," they added. "Please be safe and stay alert."

The latest update follows last month's news that Iron Maiden's upcoming Legacy Of The Beast Tour dates in Australia and New Zealand were postponed until further notice "due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and recent government instruction." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





