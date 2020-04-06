Unconditional Arms Release New Album 'Formation'

Unconditional Arms has released their new studio album "Formation" via Sell The Heart Records, which is run by Andy Pohl of Tsunami Bomb.

The band is the brainchild of Jeff Wright. He had this to say, "For years, I had every intention of making a second full-length record for Unconditional Arms. As time went on, the band progressed in ways the made me lose sight of my original vision for the project.

"In addition, when I wrote and recorded Kinship I was twenty-two years old, living in a slumlord- owned loft in West Oakland that I paid cash under the table for, working roughly 3-4 days a week until the wee hours of the morning. I did not carry 10% of the responsibilities that I do today. Time, madness, logistics and honestly a seed of hopelessness for the project set in and I was unable to move forward in the way I wanted to. I felt lost. I developed some other projects to explore those feelings in the interim, of which I still participate in, but I could never shake the feeling that I did something to Unconditional Arms that I never wanted to do: I turned it into a regular band, rather than a meaningful project.

"Formation is the culmination of many things, but more so a reflection of my flawed ideation of compassion. An auditory exploration of my constant grapple with time, relationships and responsibility. It is a gift that I have wanted but did not have the knowledge to receive. A love letter to my growth." Stream the album via Spotify here.





