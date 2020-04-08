Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

A number of music stars have paid tribute to country-folk legend John Prine, who died on Tuesday (April 7th) after a battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was 73 years old.

Fiona Whelan Prine confirmed his passing on John's official website, writing, "Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN. We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.

"John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.

"I sat with John - who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity.

"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share."

The music world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Prine. Bruce Springsteen tweeted, "Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family."

Paul Stanley of KISS tweeted, "Terrible to hear. I remember meeting him and thinking he mistook me for someone else because he was so incredibly friendly. A genuinely nice person and a huge talent. "

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers tweeted, "Now John Prine. What a beautiful songwriter; all those warm songs that cut their own path through a tangled world. I love him. Corona got him too. R.I.P."

Nickelback tweeted, "Sad news about John Prine. Amazing songwriter and musician. It's a big loss to the music industry. Bill Withers and John Prine in a week. Goddamn it...-RP"

Vernon Reid tweeted, "It's a time of the Passing Of The GOAT.Each of whom remind us there are MANY ways to get there.They just gave it. Every. Thing.THEY. Had. They will CONTINUE to give The Force Was With John Prine & Hal Wilner & Bill Withers & Ellis Marsalis & Wallace Roney & Bucky Pizzarelli"

Blues star Joe Bonamassa tweeted, "This is really tragic. John was an inspiring soul and a national treasure."





Related Stories

More John Prine News



