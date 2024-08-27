The Prine Family Reveals Schedule for You Got Gold

(OBR) The Prine Family is pleased to present the third annual "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine" October 9-12 in Nashville. In addition to previously announced shows at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater (October 11), The Basement East (October 10, Prine's birthday), and the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 9), the four-day gathering will also include several special events such as official pop-ups, a film screening, song circles and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Hello in There Foundation and a range of community grantees the foundation supports throughout the year. The CMA Theater and Basement East shows are sold out, and a limited number of tickets remain for the Ryman Auditorium celebration on Wednesday, October 9. Each show will feature performances by an array of surprise artists, celebrating Prine's esteemed career and the beloved community he built over the past 50 years.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

•1:30 PM, Second Harvest Volunteer Food Sorting - Join the Prine family to help serve the hungry in Nashville

• 5:00 pm, White Castle Happy Hour - Join us for snacks and a Handsome Johnny before the show.

• 7:30 pm, You Got Gold, Ryman Auditorium

• 10:00 pm, Acme Feed & Seed After Show - Join us for a special afterparty, featuring Oh Boy's own Collin Fidler and band, performing a full-length John Prine album

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

• 9:00 pm, Trolley Tours, CMHOF - Take a trolley tour of John's favorite places

• 1:00pm, How Lucky Can One Man Get @ Belcourt Theater - Previously unreleased concert footage from John's 2010 concert at Proviso East High School

• 7:30 PM - You Got Gold @ Basement East

• 10:00 pm, Fran's East Side - Get ready to sing! Jack Prine hosts a JP-themed karaoke event

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

• 11 AM and 4:30 PM - Hattie B's You Got Gold Supper Club - Hattie B's special Super Club serves some Hattie's classics along with menu items inspired by John

• 7:30 PM - You Got Gold @ CMA Theater

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

• 11:00 - 3:00 PM-PRINE PARK DAY-Head to Kentucky for a Birthday Bash to celebrate John, then stop by the Muhlenberg Music Museum in Central City to see the new John Prine exhibit.

• 7:00 PM - You Got Gold FInale @ imogene + willie - Gather with us for a concert to celebrate the finale of You Got Gold

Fiona Prine shares about the celebration: "We are delighted to bring the 3rd annual You Got Gold to Nashville this October 9-12. We will celebrate John's legacy, his music, and the steadfast community of fans, friends, and family who lift up the work of The Hello in There Foundation. We look forward to seeing everyone in October!"

Last year's "You Got Gold" tribute raised over $300,000 for the Hello in There Foundation. It featured performances by renowned artists such as Tanya Tucker, Lukas Nelson, Joy Oladakun, Rita Wilson, Ruston Kelly, Rodney Crowell, Katie Pruitt, John Oates, Amanda Shires, and more.

Established by the Prine family, the work of the Hello In There Foundation is inspired by John's simple song title, "Hello In There." The Foundation aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten. Benefitting organizations for the 2023 "You Got Gold" concerts include the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Porter's Call, Renewal House, and the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

Regarded as one of the English language's premier phrase-turners, Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band, and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.

