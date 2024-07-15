Watch Kacey Musgraves' John Prine Inspired 'Cardinal' Video

(BTPR) Kacey Musgraves releases new video for the single "Cardinal," from her critically acclaimed new album Deeper Well. The video is set in a liminal and mundane place - one that feels surreal but familiar and ordinary at the same time and takes you on an abstract and kaleidoscopic trip through birth, rebirth, nature, memory, dream, and the fragmented pieces of ourselves that eventually transform into different energy when we leave this world behind.

Kacey reunites with director Scott Cudmore (N.E.R.D. featuring Rihanna, Feist, Justin Bieber) who recently lensed the video for her track "Too Good to be True." Inspired by the passing of her friend and mentor John Prine, "Cardinal" recently peaked at #5 on the Triple A radio chart.

The Independent heralded "Cardinal" as "One of her greatest songs to date, the track is steeped in Laurel Canyon folk: acoustic strums and a deep, jangly electric guitar line course beneath her mystical reverb-drenched harmonies," in their 5-Star review of Deeper Well.

Kacey recently completed the first leg of her Deeper Well World Tour, with sold out shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Glasgow and more. NME described her show at The Roundhouse in London as "a spellbinding smash" and The Guardian reviewed her show in Glasgow saying, "The Texan star transfixes with her crystal clear voice and flawless band, balancing airy verses on the healing beauty of nature with a dash of darkness." North American Deeper Well World Tour dates kick off on September 4 in State College, PA and run through December 7 in Nashville, TN (see below for full list of dates). Kacey has also been announced as the Season 50 premiere performer on the historic and iconic Austin City Limits on September 28.

KACEY MUSGRAVES "DEEPER WELL WORLD TOUR" DATES

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting

Wednesday, September 4, 2024- State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

Friday, September 6, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Saturday, September 7, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Monday, September 9, 2024- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

Wednesday, September 11, 2024- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

Thursday, September 12, 2024- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

Sunday, September 15, 2024- Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Thursday, September 19, 2024- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Friday, September 20, 2024- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Monday, September 23, 2024- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

Tuesday, September 24, 2024- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Wednesday, September 25, 2023 - Santa Barbara @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

Friday, September 27, 2024- Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

Saturday, September 28, 2024- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Tuesday, October 1, 2024- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

Thursday, October 3, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Friday, October 4, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Wednesday, November 6, 2024- Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

Thursday, November 7, 2024- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Saturday, November 9, 2024- Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

Sunday, November 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

Tuesday, November 12, 2024- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

Friday, November 15, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Saturday, November 16, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Thursday, November 21, 2024- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

Friday, November 22, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Saturday, November 23, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Tuesday, November 26, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Friday, November 29, 2024- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

Saturday, November 30, 2024- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

Monday, December 2, 2024- Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

Thursday, December 5, 2024- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Friday, December 6, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

Saturday, December 7, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

