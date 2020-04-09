More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

More music stars have paid tribute to country-folk legend John Prine, who died on Tuesday (April 7th) at the age of 73 from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Randy Travis said, "The world of music has forever changed with the passing of John Prine. His creative genius will last for eternity. I will cherish the moments spent with John and the cherub smile he always shared. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy my friend."

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons said, "We were saddened to learn of John Prine's passing, the loss of a true American treasure. He was admired both for his art and for his sheer humanity. He had a nobility that radiated liked a million watt radio station just across the border. We last crossed paths at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame ceremony where he inducted Cowboy Jack Clement and we got to do the honors for Roy Orbison. We greeted each other warmly and I vividly recall passing a most pleasant time with the genuine article. Never to be forgotten."

Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall said, "All of The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened by the loss of John Prine. The man was a genius songwriter! I have been listening to his music and praying for him since he got sick and to be honest I didn't really know John personally but my heart is heavy nonetheless."

Bobby Bare said, "Well, John Prine was probably my favorite singer because of his phrasing and delivery - no matter what he did I loved it. I've never heard anything by John Prine that I did not like. I recorded 'The Oldest Baby in the World' and John and I did it together on my TV show. I am in mourning today, John was the epitome of a great songwriter up there with Kris Kristofferson and Shel Silverstein. They know, more than anyone, how to correctly phrase their songs, I always gave the songwriters my ear when it comes to phrasing when recording their songs on my projects. I'm in mourning today for my friend, John Prine."

Charley Pride said, "I have enjoyed John's music for many years. He was a truly gifted man and he will be missed. My prayers go out to his family."

Crystal Gayle said, "Nashville has lost another legendary artist. John Prine will always be remembered for his great music. I will always remember John's wonderful smile and how nice and caring he was. Sending lots of love to his family."

Kris Kristofferson said, "John Prine was one of the greatest artists of my life. Knowing him was a blessing."



Jerry Lee Lewis sad, "Rest in peace, John Prine. Your legend will live on. Love you, my friend."

Lee Greenwood said, "So sad to see another great music legend leave us. My family sends prayers to John Prine's family."





