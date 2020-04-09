.

Singled Out: King Falcon's Shake, Shake, Shake

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

King Falcon

King Falcon just released their new single "Shake, Shake, Shake," and Michael Rubin shares a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

"James and I flew out to Los Angeles to work on "Shake! Shake! Shake!". We had never been to LA, and only had 3 days to write and record the entire song. We didn't have any prewritten ideas, we just kind of went with the flow of the moment and hoped for the best.

"The night before tracking, we found out that the studio didn't have a snare drum or cymbals, or even an engineer for that matter. Luckily our hotel was right next to an instrument rental facility.

"But unluckily that facility was closed due to a parade on Hollywood Blvd! With a bunch of scrambling and many anxious phone calls, we scrounged up a drum set and James decided to engineer the song himself.

"The song is literally about a seduction that happens in a bar, but the song actually has a double meaning which, unfortunately, I cannot reveal due to privacy concerns. ;o) All I can really say is that it was kind of a crazy night on Cahuenga Blvd

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below


