Singled Out: King Falcon's Cadillac

King Falcon just released a new single and video called "Cadillac" and to celebrate we asked Michael Rubin to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

My best friend has had this 1957 Cadillac Eldorado parked in his garage for as long as I've known him. Every single time that we saw each other, I would pester him about trying to get it started so we could take it for a joyride. The car hadn't moved in years - but it wasn't in bad shape or anything, it had just atrophied as all mechanical things tend to do when they sit around unused and unloved". He continues "One day I decided to take matters into my own hands. I showed up at his house with a couple of tools and a can of starter fluid and before you know it, we were cruisin' down the boulevard in this unregistered Cadillac with 40 year old tires. Totally unsafe and illegal, but it was the single most fun I have ever had riding in a car. That old Caddy turns WAY more heads than any new Lamborghini or Ferrari! The second I heard the engine roar to life I knew that this was a special moment that I wanted to write about. The song came together after about 8 days of sitting in front of my computer screen listening to the bass part on loop (much to the chagrin of my neighbors). I felt that the song had to embody the coolness of the moment but also the excitement and danger of driving around in a 5000 pound car with crappy brakes and no license plates.



The "Cadillac" video snapshots an actual Ferris Bueller-like joyride with his buddy's red, rare bird 1957 Eldorado Cadillac. I got to drive this beauty with no brakes, no plates, and a flat tire-everybody, including the cops, waved as I cruised this spaceship around the neighborhood. It broke down twice while we were filming, and we had to push that two and a half ton beast uphill on a gravel road. I now have a chronic injury from doing that - as a reminder of an experience I will never forget. We were able to mix in some cool animation to enhance the storyline of the video, we hope everyone enjoys it!

